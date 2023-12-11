Mostly Cloudy 44°

WNY Man Sentenced For Making Teen Sexually Abuse 4-Year-Old, Record It: Prosecutors

A 32-year-old Hudson County man was sentenced to prison for making a teen boy sexually abused a child and record it, prosecutors said.

 Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office
Joseph Suarez, of West New York, was sentenced to 15 years in prison last week after he pleaded guilty to instructing a 13-year-old boy to sexually abuse a 4-year-old girl and send him recordings of it, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Suarez disseminated footage from the out-of-state boy over the social media platform Discord, Esther Suarez said. 

He pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child/facilitating child sex abuse material, Suarez said. Under state law, Joseph must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence.

A search of Suarez's home turned up more than 1,000 files of child sex abuse material, the prosecutor said.

