Whole Foods In Jersey City Opens (Look Inside)

On Thursday, Nov. 9 at 8 a.m., the first Whole Foods Market in Jersey City officially opened its doors.

The 51,156-square-foot store is at Washington Street and Columbus Drive and features more than 1,000 items sourced from the Northeast.

"We know our neighbors and many community members have been anxiously awaiting this opening," Nicole Davia, senior vice president of operations for Whole Foods Market, said. "We look forward to serving them.

Customers on opening day received complimentary coffee and pastries and the first 300 customers received a limited-edition tote bag and a Secret Saver coupon featuring offers up to $100 off.

Store features include a produce department, specialty cheesemaker department with more than 200 types of cheese, a prepared foods section and a bakery department.

Whole Foods Market in Jersey City will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

