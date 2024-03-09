Update: One Dead, Two Wounded In Jersey City's First Homicide Of '24: Prosecutor

City resident Christoph Terrero Marte, 33, was gunned down on Jordan Avenue off Mercer Street near McGinley Square shortly before 6:30 a.m. March 9, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez confirmed.

Marte and two other wounded men were taken by private vehicles to the nearby Jersey City Medical Center, she said.

Detectives placed no fewer than 18 yellow evidence markers where cartridge casings, blood spatter and bullet holes were found.

Marte was pronounced dead at 7:35 a.m., Suarez said.

The other victims – one, 28, from Union City and the other, 31, from Jersey City – were treated for injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, the prosecutor said.

“No arrests have been made at this time,” Suarez said late Saturday afternoon.

She asked that anyone with information that could help identify those responsible call her office at (201) 915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip at: HCPO Homicide Tips

“All information will be kept confidential,” the prosecutor said.

NOTE: Video purportedly from the scene near McGinley Square shows a silver sedan stopped in the street with its doors open and what appeared to be blood on the ground and inside the vehicle. The video actually was recorded over a mile away at 3rd Street and Newark Avenue downtown. It’s unclear what connection, if any, the vehicle has to the shooting or why the area was misidentified.

