Undefeated NJ Boxer, Celeb Trainer To Reality TV Participants Dies Suddenly At 32

So it's with shock and sadness that many learned of the death by suicide of one of New Jersey's favorite sons, celebrity trainer and undefeated professional boxer Darren Goodall, in Florida early this weekend.

"Venom" Goodall, who would've turned 33 this coming Friday, was with his fiance, North Jersey native Gabrielle Hayward, when he took his own life on July 28, sources told Daily Voice.

Their 2-year-old son, Tyson, wasn't there, a family friend said.

Goodall, who was born in Jersey City, owned and operated Venom Fitness in Osprey, FL and Wyckoff, NJ.

His better-known clients included a trio of "Real Housewives of New Jersey": Danielle Staub, Lauren Manzo and Ashlee Malleo.

Goodall was also undefeated as a boxer with Top Rank, winning his first three matches at the Prudential Center in Newark and Madison Square Garden.

He was featured on Bravo TV and in Forbes Magazine, among other outlets.

Bullied as a youngster, Goodall began boxing at 7 years old. He got his bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Berkeley College in Woodland Park in 2011.

Boxing, he once said, was the "the single most exhilarating experience" of his life.

"Being in the ring, putting your life on the edge, teaches you a thing or two about who you are and how fragile and precious life is," he said during an interview that was published in the Times of Israel in July 2021. " Yet despite injuries, I never wanted to back down."

Goodall was only 23 when he built the first Venom Fitness in Sarasota, FL, in 2013. He opened the Wyckoff gym two years later and one in Osprey, FL in 2019.

Goodall became a father in December 2020.

COVID had forced the Wyckoff and Sarasota gyms closed by then, but Goodall and his team provided online workouts.

Things turned with an accusation that Goodall had an affair with a 14-year-old student, an allegation that family members and others who knew the soft-spoken, respectful new dad said was fabricated as a "get rich quick" bid.

Through all the years and countless students trained by Goodall, they said, no one had ever accused him of anything.Sadly, no matter what the outcome would have been, the stigma was permanently seared into his reputation.

The tipping point for Goodall apparently came this past week when detectives arrived with warrants and left with his computers and other devices, a family friend told Daily Voice.

The next that most loved ones and dear friends knew, he was dead.

Fellow trainer Adam Williams called Goodall "a true man's man" and said he'll be "forever grateful for his mentorship and guidance during a very difficult transitionary moment in my life."

"I moved halfway across the world to work with him SIGHT UNSEEN (we had never met in person)," Williams wrote in a Facebook post, "and he held up his end of the bargain."

"He ALWAYS had my back. He ALWAYS looked out for me. He was the ONE person who could truly get through to me when I really needed it," Williams added. "I will always love him for that power he had to correct, encourage and give respect (the three critical components of mentorship)."

Many looked to comfort Goodall's mother, Bergen County native Dakota "Debra Daub" Yaniero.

"We are all devastated and numb," she told them.

"I did my best to raise a wonderful and strong loving young man," Yaniero wrote. "I believe I did that and I know I have by all the many many wonderful people that would always approach me and compliment me on what a beautiful and kind loving young man my son Darren Goodall is. Now was."

"I always told you that you are my HERO," she wrote in a personal Facebook message to Darren. "Even in heaven you will be my HERO son !! I love you and I will miss you, until we meet again one fine day."

Yaniero's friend, Elaine Muhammad, also loved Goodall deeply.

"He had such an amazing personality, such a bright future," Muhammad wrote. "I saw him go through so many things. He weathered them like the champ that he was.

"With the beautiful Gabrielle Hayward at his side, I saw him become the most amazing father."

"You always think that you know what someone is going through and of just what they are or are not capable of doing," Muhammad noted. "The truth is that you never know.

"So tell your loved ones every day that you love them. Most importantly ask them how they are doing, do they want to talk, hug them as if today is the last time that you will see them."

******

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at: 988lifeline.org.

******

