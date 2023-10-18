Two Men Arrested For Shooting At Each Other: Bayonne PD

At 8:40 p.m., Parks and Rivera were in the area of East 25th Street and Broadway when they encountered each other, police said. Upon seeing each other, Rivera brandished a firearm and fired multiple shots Parks, causing Parks to return fire, police said. Police said vehicles in the area sustained damages from gunshots.

Both Rivera and Parks were charged with attempted murder and multiple weapons offenses. When police searched Parks' home at West 30th Street they also found a substantial quality of narcotics and narcotics paraphernalia and charged him with numerous drug offenses, officers said.

No one was injured in the shooting incidents, police said.

