Overcast 50°

SHARE

Two Men Arrested For Shooting At Each Other: Bayonne PD

Jancarlos Rivera, an 18-year-old Bayonne resident and James Parks, a 22-year-old Bayonne resident were arrested and charged on Tuesday, Oct. 17 after shooting at each other on Monday, Oct. 16, police said.

Bayonne Police Department
Bayonne Police Department Photo Credit: Bayonne Police Department Facebook
Sam Barron

At 8:40 p.m., Parks and Rivera were in the area of East 25th Street and Broadway when they encountered each other, police said. Upon seeing each other, Rivera brandished a firearm and fired multiple shots Parks, causing Parks to return fire, police said. Police said vehicles in the area sustained damages from gunshots.

Both Rivera and Parks were charged with attempted murder and multiple weapons offenses. When police searched Parks' home at West 30th Street they also found a substantial quality of narcotics and narcotics paraphernalia and charged him with numerous drug offenses, officers said.

No one was injured in the shooting incidents, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE