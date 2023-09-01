Two Knives, One Firearm, Three Hoboken Residents Arrested

At 5 p.m., numerous officers responded to Fourth and Harrison streets on reports of a man with a firearm and a woman with a knife, Marci Rubin, senior public information assistant for the Department of Public Safety said.

Upon arrival, officers saw Herbie Spann, 26, pulling a handgun from his bag, Rubin said. Officers were able to recover the loaded firearm, used to shoot paintballs, rubber balls and powder balls, Rubin said. Spann was also in possession of an 8-inch pocketknife, Rubin said.

While officers were arresting Spann, Farra Mongon, 45, shoved Charlene Feliciano during a fight Rubin said. Mongon was removed from the area and police found an 8.25 inch pocketknife on her when she was searched, Rubin said. Feliciano was also discovered to be in possession of a knife, Rubin said.

Spann was hit with several weapons charges, Mongon was charged with assault and unlawful possession of a weapon, and Feliciano faces several weapons charges, Rubin said.

