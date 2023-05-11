Fair 75°

Two Kilos Of Cocaine Seized In Harrison, Man Arrested: Prosecutors

Two kilograms of cocaine were seized and a 60-year-old Harrison man was arrested on Wednesday, May 10, following a weeklong investigation by the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Narcotics Task Force and the Department of Homeland Security, authorities said.

Lines of cocaine. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Colin Davis
Jose Estrado-Castillo was found to be in possession of 200 grams of cocaine at the time of his arrest, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine in the first degree and was also hit with charges for intending to sell cocaine near a public property and a school, Suarez said.

He was transported to Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance, Suarez said.

