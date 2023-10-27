Two Kids Arrested For Burglary, Theft After Pursuit: Nutley Police

The juveniles targeted a vehicle on Elm Street and several other vehicles on Grant Avenue, police said. When they opened the rear door of a Grant Avenue residence, an alarm went off and the homeowner confronted them, police said.

The two fled east on Grant Avenue before being apprehended near the Passaic River, police said.

Police had recently arrested two other juveniles for breaking into cars on Yale Street and Franklin Avenue.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.