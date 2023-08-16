Traffic Enforcement Officer Suffers Fractured Hip In Jersey City Crash With SUV: Authorities

The officer was traveling west on Lexington Avenue crossing the intersection of Kennedy Boulevard when she was hit by the SUV heading south, Kimberly Wallace-Scalfione, a spokeswoman for the mayor's office said. The officer was ejected from the scooter on impact, Wallace-Scalfione said.

She was taken to a hospital with a broken hip, though her other injuries were non-life threatening, Wallace-Scalfione said. The other driver declined medical attention, Wallace-Scalfione said.

An investigation is ongoing, Wallace-Scalfione said

