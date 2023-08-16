Mostly Cloudy 74°

Traffic Enforcement Officer Suffers Fractured Hip In Jersey City Crash With SUV: Authorities

A Jersey City traffic enforcement officer suffered a fractured hip when the scooter she was riding was struck by an SUV on Tuesday, Aug. 15, authorities said.

Sam Barron

The officer was traveling west on Lexington Avenue crossing the intersection of Kennedy Boulevard when she was hit by the SUV heading south, Kimberly Wallace-Scalfione, a spokeswoman for the mayor's office said. The officer was ejected from the scooter on impact, Wallace-Scalfione said.

She was taken to a hospital with a broken hip, though her other injuries were non-life threatening, Wallace-Scalfione said. The other driver declined medical attention, Wallace-Scalfione said.

An investigation is ongoing, Wallace-Scalfione said 

