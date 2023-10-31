Three Arrested After Stolen Gun Recovered: Bayonne Police

Police initially pulled over a BMW on 55th Street and Broadway after observing the driver making numerous traffic violations, police said. Police observed, Micah Brown, a 20-year-old Hillside resident, Nazareth Henry, a 20-year-old Hillside resident and Marquis Cenatus, 27-year-old Elizabeth resident, furtively moving inside the vehicle, police said, even after officers ordered them to remain still.

Police recovered a semi-automatic handgun equipped with a large capacity magazine and loaded with hollow-point bullets, police said. Brown was arrested for the firearms offenses and was handcuffed and police determined the gun to have been stolen from Elizabeth, officers said. Police found Cenatus was wanted on three outstanding warrants and was arrested.

Brown was charged with receiving stolen property and multiple weapons offenses. Henry was charged with disorderly conduct while Cenatus was charged with contempt, due to the outstanding warrants, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.