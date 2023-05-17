Serial Secaucus Car Burglar Apprehended: Police

Police began their investigation on the morning of Thursday, May 4, when a Sandpiper Key resident said someone had broken into their parked vehicle and taken money, police said. Police discovered the car burglar, Kendjy Phillipe, had entered into two other vehicles and attempted to enter a third, officers said.

Phillipe was charged with three counts of burglary and one count of criminal attempt to commit burglary, along with other theft charges, police said. Phillipe was remanded to the Hudson County Jail, police said.

Anyone with additional information on these burglaries is asked to contact the Secaucus Police Detective Division at 20-1-330-2052 or detectivedivsion@secaucusnjpolice.gov.

