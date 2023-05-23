Secaucus Police Create Marine Operations Bureau

The town announced the creation of its Marine Operations Bureau on Tuesday, May 23. The city said this is due to an increase in watercraft on the Hackensack River and to provide service for boaters. Police will be patrolling the water with an 18-ft Boston Whaler, donated from the Palisades Interstate Police Department.

Every officer assigned to the Marine Operations Bureau will be completing a basic boating course from the United States Coast Guard and a course that meets National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) Boat Program Standards.

“Our location on the Hackensack River requires us to be capable of response to marine events. The acquisition of this watercraft by our Police Department, along with our existing Fire Department marine rescue boat, tremendously strengthens our town’s marine response resources,” Mayor Michael Gonnelli said.

