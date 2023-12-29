Satis Bistro Expands In Jersey City With 87 Sussex

Satis Bistro announced it is opening another restaurant in Jersey City called 87 Sussex, adjacent to its location at 212 Washington Street. 87 Sussex is expected to open sometime at the end of January.

"It's going to be a great new gourmet culinary experience," Angela Thomas, a spokeswoman for Satis and 87 Sussex said. "It's going to be a different type of dining experience."

Thomas said the owners renovated the space and are still finalizing the menu. The executive chef is Brian Walter, who previously worked at Carmine's.

"This is a place you're going to want to go for a date night or a special event," Thomas said.

While the restaurants will be nearby neighbors, Thomas promises there will be two different "vibes."

"There will be a fantastic menu of different flavors with incredible cocktails and wines from around the world," Thomas said. "They will really offer some incredible gourmet dishes that are both different and traditional."

