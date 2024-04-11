Recognize Them? Bayonne PD Turns To Public For Help In Weeks-Old Armed Robbery

The holdup occurred at 42nd Street and Avenue E shortly before 1:30 a.m. March 23, they said.

It was a Saturday.

Police didn't say why they waited until April 11 (19 days) to seek the public's help, although in such cases it's ordinarily because investigators haven't made any progress.

They also didn't describe what was taken, how many victims (nor ages or genders), nor whether anyone was injured.

There were no descriptions of the robbers or in which direction they headed after the holdup.

Where the photos are from wasn't shared.

Anyone with information that could help identify the robbers is asked to either:

CALL: (201) 858-6925

EMAIL: Tips@bayonnepd.org

TEXT: 274637 with TIPBPD plus the tip in the body of the message.

