Got $2.3 million to spare and desire a view of the Hudson River?

A luxury penthouse condominium has hit the market in Jersey City at Shore South condominium.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo at 20 Newport Pkwy. comes with a private balcony to enjoy those Hudson River views. It is just one of only two penthouses at Shore South.

The condominium was listed on Wednesday, March 28 by Weichert Realtors in Hoboken.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.