Police ID Teen Shot Dead In Jersey City

At 4:20 a.m., Jersey City police responded to a 911 call at 124 Wilkinson Ave. where they discovered Tyshawn Smith, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was pronounced dead soon after, Suarez said. The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, Suarez said.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating and . anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip here.

