A worker died Sunday when he fell 50 or so feet into a fuel tank along the Bayonne waterfront, responders said.

What began as a rescue operation around 9:30 a.m. soon turned into a recovery on Port Terminal Boulevard, near where cruise ships dock, after a crew member climbed in to try and save him, they said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene around 10:15 a.m.

Authorities were investigating.

