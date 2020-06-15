Victim Hospitalized In Hoboken Assault, Suspect With Warrants In Custody

A man from Hoboken with warrants out for his arrest stabbed another man sending him to the hospital during an argument over the weekend, authorities said.

The victim was walking with Christopher Vasquez, 31, when they got in an argument on the 200 block of Bloomfield Street around 7:25 p.m. Saturday, Hoboken police said.

The victim was taken to Hoboken University Medical Center with a stab wound in his left forearm and cut on top of his right wrist when police arrived, authorities said.

Vasquez was arrested 10 minutes later, police said. He refused being fingerprinted and photographed, and subsequently was faced with more charges.

Vasquez had two warrant out for his arrest: One for failure to appear out of Hoboken Municipal Court and a second out of New York City with charges for fugitive of justice.

He was transported to Hudson County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.