Union City Police Sergeant Suspended On DWI Charge, Report Says

A Union City police sergeant has been suspended after she was charged with drunk driving earlier this year, according to a news report.
Patricia Lazzarini was suspended on Feb. 19 following the incident, which apparently happened outside of Union City, HudsonCountyView reports.
Police Chief Nichelle Luster in a statement obtained by the outlet said Lazzarini "no longer has police powers."
She sergeant was also "prohibited from unaccompanied access to secure police areas/any area not accessible to the public."
Lazzarini was hired as a Union City officer in 2010.
Click here for the full story from Hudson County View.
