Search Of Secaucus Man's Home Turns Up Large Amount Of Cocaine, $10K In Cash, Jewelry

Valerie Musson
Darwin Fajardo of Secaucus
Darwin Fajardo of Secaucus Photo Credit: Secaucus Police via Facebook

A large quantity of prepackaged cocaine, valuable jewelry and more than $10,000 in cash was seized in the arrest of a Secaucus man after a month-long investigation, authorities in Hudson County said.

Detectives found all of it in a search of Darwin Fajardo's 8th Street home in Secaucus, before arresting him at the corner of Flanagan Way around 6:10 p.m., Thursday, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Fajardo was charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to distribute, and money laundering. He was taken to the Hudson County Correctional Facility.

“I commend the tireless work of the newly created Anti-Crime Unit,” Miller said. 

“The dedication of the detectives assigned to this unit is unparalleled and this arrest is yet another example of their diligent work in keeping the Secaucus community safe.” 

