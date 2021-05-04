Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Police: Man Busted with Meth At Hudson County Hotel

Nicole Acosta
Red Roof Inn, Secaucus
Red Roof Inn, Secaucus Photo Credit: Google Maps

A keen patrol officer busted a man with methamphetamine at a Hudson County hotel last week, authorities said.

An officer noticed a "suspicious car" parked in the lot of the Red Roof Inn on Meadowlands Parkway and found Joshua Rodriguez, 35, of Guttenberg with methamphetamine in his possession just before 11 a.m., Tuesday, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Secaucus police also took 33-year-old Manuel Rodriguez Aguilar, of New York into custody after they found he was under the influence of gamma-hydroxybutyrate and methamphetamine, Miller said.

It is unclear if Aguilar was in the same car found in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn.

Both men were served complaint summonses and were released from police custody.

