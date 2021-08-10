Jersey City Man Sentenced In GF's Grisly Murder

A Jersey City man was sentenced to 20 years in state prison for killing his 67-year-old girlfriend in their shared apartment last year, authorities said.

Rand March, 66, is required to serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

In April, he pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter and admitted in court to using a knife to kill Kimberly Haston, authorities said.

Haston was found lifeless on the floor of her Court House Place apartment with a gash across her neck by Jersey City police officers performing a welfare check around 2 p.m., Nov. 23, Suarez said.

Haston was taken to Jersey City Medical Center where she was pronounced dead just after 3:50 p.m., authorities said.

March shared the apartment with her, and was in the apartment at the time of the incident, Suarez said.

The state was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Andrew Baginski from the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.