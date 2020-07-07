Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Jersey City Girl, 17, Shot, Killed

Jerry DeMarco
Rutgers Avenue and Sheffield Street, Jersey City
Rutgers Avenue and Sheffield Street, Jersey City Photo Credit: Googlemaps / JCPD

A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed Monday night in Jersey City, authorities said.

Tyeah Garner was found with a single gunshot wound in the face at a single-family home on tree-lined Rutgers Avenue, near the corner of Sheffield Street, just after 10:30 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Tyeah was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead five hours later.

Suarez didn’t immediately say under what circumstances authorities believe she was killed -- whether intentional or accidental -- or by whom.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

