Hudson County Man Sexually Assaulted Child Several Times: Prosecutor

A 20-year-old Hudson County man was arrested Tuesday for sexually assaulting a girl he knew multiple times, authorities said.

Noe Ventura-Amaya, of West New York, was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault by contact, third- and fourth-degree sexual assault, aggravated assault, and two counts of child endangerment, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said in a release on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Ventura-Amaya is accused of sexually assaulting a girl he knew between the ages of 12 and 14 multiple times during 2021 and 2022, Suarez said.

A motion has been filed to detain Ventura-Amaya pending trial.

The investigation was led by the HCPO Special Victims Unit and the West New York Police Department.

Sex crimes can be reported to the HCPO Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.

