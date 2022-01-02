Contact Us
Hudson County HS Student, 17, Charged With Sex Crimes Against Female Classmate: Prosecutor

Valerie Musson
Kearny High School
Kearny High School Photo Credit: Kearnyschools.com

A 17-year-old male student was charged with criminal sexual contact following two incidents involving a female classmate at a Hudson County high school, authorities announced Tuesday.

The unnamed teen was charged Monday after an investigation opened Jan. 18 by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit revealed two separate incidents that occurred inside the building during the school year, Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The teen was charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact and released to a legal guardian pending an initial court appearance.

Sex crimes can be reported by calling the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.

