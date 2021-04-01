Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hoboken PD: Three Unlicensed Teens Busted Trying To Steal Toyota Left Running On Main Drag

Valerie Musson
The vehicle was left unlocked and running near 536 Washington St. in Hoboken, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Three Hudson County teenage boys attempted to steal a Toyota that was left unlocked and running on the side of a busy Hoboken street Sunday evening, authorities said.

Police in Hoboken saw a man chasing after a black Toyota in the middle of Washington Street just after 5:10 p.m., authorities said.

Two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old from Kearny were then seen getting out of the Toyota and running westbound from 5th and Washington Street before officers stopped them near Garden Street, Hoboken police said.

The teens were arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and hindering. One of the teens was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

One of the teens was released to his parents and the others remained as of Monday morning, police said.

