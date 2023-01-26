Hit-Run Crash Left Jersey City Pedestrian Critical In Secaucus: Prosecutor

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and Secaucus police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian on Thursday, Jan. 26, authorities said.

At approximately 6:40 a.m., Secaucus police were notified of a pedestrian struck near Paul Amico Way and County Road.

A Secaucus police lieutenant was in the direct area of the crash and immediately rendered aid to the female pedestrian, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. The striking vehicle did not remain at the scene, she said.

The victim — a 49-year-old Jersey City woman — was taken by Emergency Medical Services to Jersey City Medical Center where she was being treated for multiple injuries. She was listed in critical condition, Suarez said. Her name had not been released.

During the initial investigation, the vehicle believed to have been involved in the collision was recovered.

This case is actively being investigated by the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Secaucus Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

