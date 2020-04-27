HEROES AGAIN: Port Authority Responders Make Second Save Of Month At Lincoln Tunnel

A team of Port Authority police officers and Tunnel and Bridge agents saved the life of a 52-year-old driver who had a medical episode near the Lincoln Tunnel – the second rescue of the month for three of the responders.

PAPD Officer Police Officer Krystal Armenti responded to a report of a disabled vehicle at the end of the Kennedy Boulevard on-ramp shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday and found the driver unresponsive, Port Authority spokeswoman Lenis Rodrigues said.

Armenti broke the window and pulled the driver from the vehicle and began compressions as fellow Officer Dana Fuller and TBAs Keith O’Halloran and David Brierty arrived, Rodrigues said.

The victim had turned blue, wasn’t breathing and had no pulse as O’Halloran did the second round while Brierty, Fuller and Lt. Victor Talamini assisted with a bag mask and defibrillator.

His pulse and color quickly returned and the victim began to move his hands.

An ambulance took the man to Hoboken University Medical Center, where he reportedly was sitting up and talking a short time later.

Also responding was Lt. Victor Talamini.

A little over two weeks earlier, Armenti, Brierty and O’Halloran resuscitated a worker who’d suffered a seizure while working on the roof of the Port Authority building at the tunnel in Weehawken.

