Driver May Have Passed Out In Bus Crash At Port Authority Terminal

Two severely injured victims were among 16 in all who were hospitalized following a Saturday morning bus crash at the Port Authority bus terminal in Manhattan, responders said.

Six were moderately hurt and the rest considered minor, mostly with face and neck injuries, after the bus slammed into a guardrail on an inbound ramp around 9:30 a.m., they told Daily Voice

Authorities suspect a medical condition was to blame for the driver losing consciousness prior to the crash.

PAPD officers and Tunnel & Bridge agents tended to those injured on scene.

City EMS units took them to Bellevue Hospital.

