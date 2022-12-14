Central Jersey Man Charged With Car Insurance Fraud: Prosecutor

A 30-year-old man from Central Jersey has been charged with providing false information on a car insurance claim, authorities said.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Insurance Fraud Unit arrested Shingai Marandure, of New Brunswick, on charges relating to falsified information he allegedly provided to an auto insurance company to receive compensation for a damaged vehicle.

Marandure was charged with one count of insurance fraud, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

He was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City and released on a summons pending his first court appearance.

The investigation determined Marandure learned his uninsured 2019 BMW 430 was involved in a hit-and-run collision and opened a Progressive auto insurance policy on Thursday, April 28, 2022, Suarez said.

Immediately after obtaining the policy, Marandure allegedly notified police of the damage to his vehicle and then filed a claim with Progressive the following day, Suarez said.

Investigators later determined the vehicle was damaged on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Suarez credited the Insurance Fraud Unit with the investigation and arrest.

