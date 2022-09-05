Boy, 5, Struck By Minivan Suffers Broken Leg In Jersey City: Police

A five-year-old boy was taken to a nearby hospital with a broken leg after being struck by a minivan in Jersey City, authorities said.

The boy was walking home from school with his father and grandfather southbound near 17 Nelson Ave. when he was struck by a Gray 2015 Dodge Caravan heading southbound just after 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, New Jersey State Police said.

The boy was following his sister across the street when he dropped his hat and ran back into the road to pick it up, his father stated in the crash report.

The boy was taken by ambulance to Jersey City Medical Center with visible injuries on his right side, the crash report says.

He was later diagnosed with a broken femur, according to NJ.com.

The driver of the minivan refused medical attention and was not issued any traffic citations.

