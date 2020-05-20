Bayonne PD: 5 In Custody Weeks After Firing Shot Through Victim's Bedroom Window

Three adults and two juveniles were arrested several weeks after firing a gun through a victim’s bedroom window in Bayonne, authorities said.

Bayonne police responded to the area of 21st Street and Kennedy Boulevard on a report of a shooting on April 12, authorities said.

Initial investigation and interviews with the two victims -- a 29-year-old woman and 28-year-old man -- found that a single shot had been fired through their bedroom window from outside, authorities said.

Police found a bullet hole in the window and found a 9 mm shell casing in the street and a spent 9 mm round in front of the bedroom dresser, authorities said.

Several witnesses reported seeing a group of five males fleeing from the scene, authorities said.

The alleged shooter, as well as the other four suspects, were identified within two weeks using “extensive investigative techniques and resources” and were subsequently issued arrest warrants, authorities said.

They were identified as:

Elijah J. Odum, 18, of West 29th Street in Bayonne

Josiyah L. Santana, 19, of East 16th Street in Bayonne

Michael A, Stephens, 19, of West 17th Street in Bayonne

A juvenile, 16, of Bayonne

A juvenile, 17, of Bayonne

Police believe Odum was the actual shooter, authorities said.

Stephens was arrested after being located near the area of 21st Street and Avenue E on April 22, authorities said. He was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Both juveniles were arrested after being located near the area of 19th Street and Avenue E on April 23, authorities said. They were charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Santana was arrested after being located near the area of East 16th Street on April 24, authorities said. He was charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Odum was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a handgun on May 18, authorities said.

