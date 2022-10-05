Assault Rifle Seized From Bergen Man In Hudson Armed Robbery

A rifle was seized from a Bergen man in an armed robbery in Hudson County, authorities said.

Officers responding to the armed robbery report at the Shell Gas Station on Route 3 East on Saturday, April 30 saw similar circumstances to several other robberies in neighboring areas, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller.

A follow-up investigation identified Jacob Abreu, 26, of Hackensack as the primary suspect, Miller said.

A search of Abreu’s home on Thursday, May 5 led to the discovery of a Smith & Wesson 5.56mm assault rifle found to be stolen in a 2018 Pennsylvania home burglary, authorities said.

Meanwhile, detectives also found a loaded a 30-round “high capacity” magazine, a .36 caliber Euroarms Model 1250 revolver stolen from a Seattle store in 1988, and some 9mm and .40 caliber handgun ammunition.

Abreu was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of an assault rifle, two counts of receiving stolen property, and possession of a high-capacity magazine. He was being held in the Bergen County Jail.

“I want to praise the diligent and collaborative investigative efforts of all the detectives who participated in this investigation,” Chief Dennis Miller said.

“I also want to thank the Hackensack Police Department for their assistance during this investigation. The seizure of this high powered weaponry demonstrates the true dangers our officers face and can only hope the criminal justice system will prevail.”

Assisting agencies include the Secaucus Police Detective Division and Anti-Crime Unit, as well as detectives from the Jersey City, Union City, Hoboken and North Bergen Police Departments and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.