Accused Cocaine Dealer Busted With Handgun, 129 Ammo Rounds In Hudson County: Prosecutor

A traffic stop in Hudson County led to drug and weapons charges for a man accused of selling cocaine, authorities said.

Ramon Lopez-Arias, 31, of West New York, was charged with drug possession with intent to distribute cocaine, unlawful weapon possession, and possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said on Monday, Oct. 10.

Lopez-Arias was stopped by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Gang Task Force near 2810 Paterson Plank Rd. in North Bergen on Thursday, Oct. 6, Suarez said.

A court-ordered search of Lopez-Arias’s vehicle led to the discovery of a handgun, suspected cocaine, and 129 rounds of ammunition, authorities said.

No further details were released.

