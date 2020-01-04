25-Year-Old Man Killed In Jersey City Shooting

A 25-year-old man was killed in a Jersey City shooting, authorities said.

Damone Smith, 25, of Jersey City was shot near the area of Cator Avenue and Rose Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Smith was taken in a private vehicle to Jersey City Medical Center with gunshot wounds in his upper body, Suarez said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital around 2:15 a.m., authorities said.

The cause and manner of Smith’s death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

No arrests have been made, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at (201) 915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip .

