Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Sites

DV Pilot Police & Fire

15-Year-Old Pedestrian In Critical Condition After Jersey City Crash, Prosecutor Says

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Intersection of Duncan Avenue and Delaware Avenue
Intersection of Duncan Avenue and Delaware Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 15-year-old girl is fighting for her life in the hospital after being hit by a car in Jersey City Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The girl was crossing Duncan Avenue near Delaware Avenue when she was struck by a mid-size sedan shortly after 3:30 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said in a Sunday release.

The driver fled the scene, investigators said.

The teen girl was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center where she was being treated for critical and life-threatening injuries, according to the prosecutor's office.

Meanwhile, officers spotted a vehicle matching the description driving down Condict Street and arrested the driver, Boris Marroquib Solarzano, 30, authorities said.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, Suarez said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Hudson County Regional Collision Unit at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.