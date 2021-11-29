15-Year-Old Pedestrian In Critical Condition After Jersey City Crash, Prosecutor Says

A 15-year-old girl is fighting for her life in the hospital after being hit by a car in Jersey City Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The girl was crossing Duncan Avenue near Delaware Avenue when she was struck by a mid-size sedan shortly after 3:30 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said in a Sunday release.

The driver fled the scene, investigators said.

The teen girl was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center where she was being treated for critical and life-threatening injuries, according to the prosecutor's office.

Meanwhile, officers spotted a vehicle matching the description driving down Condict Street and arrested the driver, Boris Marroquib Solarzano, 30, authorities said.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, Suarez said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Hudson County Regional Collision Unit at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office website.

