Thunderstorm Light Rain 86°

SHARE

Pedestrian Seriously Injured, Man Charged With DWI In North Bergen Crash: Prosecutors

A 65-year-old woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle driven by a drunk driver on the early morning of Friday, Sept. 8 in North Bergen, authorities said.

North Bergen Police Department
North Bergen Police Department Photo Credit: North Bergen Police Department/Facebook
Sam Barron

At 3:30 a.m., North Bergen police responded to a crash at Bergenline Ave and 92nd St, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Police found a Honda Pilot, driven by Steve Inoa, a 40-year-old North Bergen resident, had struck the woman, who was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, Suarez said. The woman is in critical but stable condition, Suarez said.

Inoa was charged with driving while intoxicated by the North Bergen Police Department, Suarez said. The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the North Bergen Police Department are actively investigating this matter. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345.

to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE