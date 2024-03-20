Parents Formerly Of Hudson Charged In 2-Year-Daughter's Tragic Death

Tracy Ruiz, 31, and Luis Larios, 35 – who both now live in the Somerset County town of Green Brook are each charged with child endangerment.

Ruiz alone is charged with aggravated assault, however.

Larios was arrested on Feb. 29 following the release of the grand jury indictment in Jersey Cit, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Ruiz was arrested on March 7, the prosecutor said.

North Bergen police who were called on July 7, 2022 to the Dane Court home – just off Cottage Avenue and 73rd Street -- found the child unresponsive on a bedroom floor, Suarez said.

The toddler was in critical condition when an EMS unit took her to Services to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead on July 23, the prosecutor said.

“During the course of the investigation, it was determined the child sustained traumatic injuries,” Suarez said. “Three additional children resided in the apartment, which was in an unsanitary condition.”

She didn’t say whether the youngsters were removed from the home and placed elsewhere.

