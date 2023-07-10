One Dead, Another Injured From Jump In Jersey City Fire

A man who was pulled from the 269 269 Stegman St., blaze that broke out around 6:50 a.m. died at the hospital, while one other person who jumped from the second floor was injured, according to Kimberly Wallace-Scalfione, a spokeswoman for the mayor's office.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke and fire, Wallace-Scalfione said.

Five other people self-evacuated the building, Wallace-Scalfione said.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze, Wallace-Scalfione said. The Hudson County Prosecutor Office's Regional Arson Task Force is investigating the fire, Wallace-Scalfione said.

