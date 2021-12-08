Winners: New Jersey Lottery Tickets Worth $50K Each Sold In Hudson, Passaic Counties

Two New Jersey lottery tickets each worth $50,000 were sold in Hudson and Passaic counties.

The third-tier prizewinning tickets were sold at Te-Amo on Patterson Plank Road in Secaucus and Jackpocket on Warwick Turnpike in Hewitt.

One of tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $150,000.

The numbers from Wednesday’s Powerball drawing were: 12, 18, 20, 29, and 30. The Red Power Ball number was 16. The Multiplier number was 03.

More than 30,000 New Jersey players took home an estimated $177,387 in prizes ranging from $4 to $300.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $258 million, and the next drawing will be held Saturday, August 14 at 10:59 p.m.

