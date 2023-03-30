Contact Us
Undercover Bust: Hoboken Store Was Selling Pot Without License, Police Say

Hoboken Police arrested three people for selling marijuana out of a storefront without a license.
An undercover investigation by the Hoboken Police Department led to three people being arrested on Thursday, March 30, for selling cannabis out of a storefront without a license.

The Hoboken Police Department Street Crimes Unit had been looking into Hoboken Exotica, at 521 Washington St. since February, after numerous complaints from residents, police said. 

Officers conducted a series of undercover purchases before making the arrests, police said. 

“The sale and use of unregulated cannabis and illicit drugs has been prevalent across the state,” said Chief of Police Steven Aguiar. “Thank you to the community for coming forth to report the illegal sale of cannabis and to the hard-working men and women of the police department for their thorough investigation.”

