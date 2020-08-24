Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Support Surges For 5 Kids Of Hudson County EMT Killed In Arizona Murder-Suicide

Valerie Musson
The Hudson County community is rallying for a North Bergen family of five after their mother — a former EMT — was killed in a double-fatal domestic incident.
The Hudson County community is rallying for five children whose mother and former North Bergen EMT was killed by her boyfriend, who then turned the gun on himself.

Jasmine Berumen, 39, was fatally in the family’s Arizona home Aug. 20.

Four of Berumen’s five children were home during the incident, and one of them made the initial call to police, according to a GoFundMe started for the family.

As of Monday afternoon, the fundraiser had garnered more than $10,200 in donations, which will be used to help Berumen’s mother, Annette, relocate and care for the children.

“Annette and her husband have a very difficult road ahead of them,” reads the fundraiser, organized by Aimee Focaraccio and Nicole Avella. “The loving grandparents are going to need our support not just financially but emotionally as well. It is our hope to come together to support this beautiful family and help ease the burden this family has to bear.”

“These children have suffered the worse loss imaginable and will need counseling, therapy, and a lot of love and support. Help us help this family through this unfathomably difficult time.“

Click here to view/donate to the Jasmine Berumen Memorial Fund on GoFundMe.

