Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

News

Report: Officials Shut Down Illegal Union City Church Construction After Video Surfaces

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
An illegal construction project in Union City was shut down after a video of the work surfaced on social media, officials said.
An illegal construction project in Union City was shut down after a video of the work surfaced on social media, officials said. Photo Credit: Twitter (@sarcasticcupcake7)

An illegal construction project in Union City has been shut down after a video of the work surfaced on social media, reports say.

The 11-second video was posted to Twitter Monday morning and shows a construction site lined with plywood boards accompanied by an audible hammering sound.

“NJ peeps can't worship but Union City Pastor can put an extension on his home without permits,” the caption reads. “All the small business [sic] NJ can suffer.”

The video also lists the presumed address of the construction site: 1705 New York Ave. in Union City.

The construction was ceased after the video helped tip-off officials, HudsonTV reports.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.