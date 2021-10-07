Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Body Found In Secaucus
News

Massive Tanker Truck Explodes In Hudson County

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Scene of the explosion
Scene of the explosion Photo Credit: Bayonne Office of Emergency Management

A tanker truck exploded in Hudson County on Thursday, according to officials. 

Emergency crews were called to 250 Hook Road for a fire, around 5 p.m., according to Bayonne Office of Emergency Management

A tanker truck is involved, according to officials.

Multiple fire crews were called. Two tower ladders, several lines were operating at the scene. Crews are reporting that the initial fire has been knocked down.

Crews continue work to cool the limit and limit exposure tanks.

More details have yet to be released.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.