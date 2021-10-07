Massive Tanker Truck Explodes In Hudson County

A tanker truck exploded in Hudson County on Thursday, according to officials.

Emergency crews were called to 250 Hook Road for a fire, around 5 p.m., according to Bayonne Office of Emergency Management

A tanker truck is involved, according to officials.

Multiple fire crews were called. Two tower ladders, several lines were operating at the scene. Crews are reporting that the initial fire has been knocked down.

Crews continue work to cool the limit and limit exposure tanks.

More details have yet to be released.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

