Jersey City Schools Combat Parking Shortage: Lots Open To Commuters Working From Home

Ferris High School (35 Colgate St.) is one of numerous schools throughout Jersey City to designate parking lots to remote workers and other residents as a result of the state of emergency. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A number of school parking lots in Jersey City have opened for residents who are working from home in an effort to combat the city's parking shortage.

A total of 33 parking lots throughout each corridor of the city are open for resident parking during the state of emergency, officials said in a release Tuesday.

Meanwhile, alternate-side parking rules have been suspended through March 20.

“This is a tremendous gesture and a smart move by the school district to alleviate overburdened parking resources in the city with so many people sensibly staying home to avoid transmission of this highly contagious disease,” Mayor Steven Fulop said in a release.

“This new availability of the lots illustrates how we are all pulling together to not only keep our residents safe but to also ease the transition into the emergency procedures we must follow to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.”

A list of available spaces can be found on the city's website .

