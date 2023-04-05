Jersey City Men Pull Switcheroo In Attempt To Milk Money Out Of Mercedes Benz Crash: Prosecutor

Two Jersey City men have been charged with insurance fraud after prosecutors claim they tried to pull a switcheroo following a car crash in 2022.

Shelton Sutton and Kevin London, both 36, were arrested following an investigation from the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Insurance Fraud Unit. Sutton was arrested on Monday, April 3, while London was arrested back in February, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Sutton was involved in a crash in Jersey City in March 2022 while driving a Mercedes Benz owned by London, Suarez said. During the crash investigation, Sutton identified himself as London to authorities, Suarez said.

Sutton and London both sought medical treatment through a claim with Progressive Insurance, Suarez said. In their claims, London claimed he was the driver and Sutton was the passenger, even though investigators determined Sutton was the only one in the vehicle at the time of the crash, Suarez said.

