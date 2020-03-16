Jersey City Mayor Enforces New Executive Orders For Businesses Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Jersey City businesses will have to follow a number of temporary rules moving forward in an effort to minimize COVID-19 contamination risks.

Beginning tomorrow, all grocery stores must reserve the hours of 9 a.m. through 11 a.m. for elderly residents, people with disabilities and pregnant residents to help “protect our most vulnerable residents from crowded supermarkets,” Mayor Steven Fulop said in a press release Monday.

Gov. Phil Murphy in a joint effort with CT and NY mayors urged an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for NJ residents.

Meanwhile, several business types are required to close at 12 p.m. today:

Movie theaters and performance centers

Bars and nightclubs that don’t serve food

Gyms and fitness centers

Daycare centers

Barbershops and nail salons

Non-urgent medical offices including dental offices, physical therapy clinics and chiropractor offices

State licensed cosmetology establishments

All restaurants are also restricted from providing dine-in services; however, take-out, delivery, and drive-thru options will remain available.

The New Jersey Department of Health has also set up a 24-hour hotline for residents who may have concerns or questions at (800) 222-1222 .

