Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

News

Hoboken Test Site Opens To Residents

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A new COVID-19 testing site will open at the existing Riverside Medical Center on 14th Street between Jefferson Street and Madison Street in Hoboken, officials said.
A new COVID-19 testing site will open at the existing Riverside Medical Center on 14th Street between Jefferson Street and Madison Street in Hoboken, officials said. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A coronavirus testing at Riverside Medical Center will be open to Hoboken residents.

The site, located on 14th Street between Jefferson and Madison streets, will operate as a drive-thru and walk-up site starting Monday, April 6, Mayor Ravi Bhalla said.

It was previously intended for only RMC patients.

Residents in Hoboken displaying COVID-19 symptoms can be tested Monday through Saturday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., officials said.

Patients must show proof of residency via utility bill or driver’s license and call (201) 420-5621 to make an appointment.

Patients without an appointment will be prohibited from both drive-thru and walk-up testing.

“I’m very glad that in partnership with Riverside Medical, we are now opening up testing to Hoboken residents,” said Bhalla.

“Any Hoboken resident who is symptomatic now has the peace of mind that testing is now available.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.