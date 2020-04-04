Hoboken Test Site Opens To Residents

A coronavirus testing at Riverside Medical Center will be open to Hoboken residents.

The site, located on 14th Street between Jefferson and Madison streets, will operate as a drive-thru and walk-up site starting Monday, April 6, Mayor Ravi Bhalla said.

It was previously intended for only RMC patients.

Residents in Hoboken displaying COVID-19 symptoms can be tested Monday through Saturday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., officials said.

Patients must show proof of residency via utility bill or driver’s license and call (201) 420-5621 to make an appointment.

Patients without an appointment will be prohibited from both drive-thru and walk-up testing.

“I’m very glad that in partnership with Riverside Medical, we are now opening up testing to Hoboken residents,” said Bhalla.

“Any Hoboken resident who is symptomatic now has the peace of mind that testing is now available.”

