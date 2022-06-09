FATAL SHOOTOUT: West New York Gunman Fires Point-Blank At Police, Shot Dead In Exchange (VIDEO)

Dramatic footage shows a man shooting point-blank at West New York police officers who came to his door, then being shot dead himself.

The entire incident is captured in a combination of police bodycam footage and home surveillance video released late Tuesday, Sept. 6, by Acting New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin.

Several uniformed officers responding to a domestic dispute call at the 59th Street home of Kevin Colindres, 32, of West New York on June 3, 2022 had their body cameras activated, Platkin said.

Video recorded through the front-door window shows Colindres entering the vestibule in shorts and a t-shirt with both hands behind his back.

He suddenly raises a gun in each hand and fires, wounding one of the officers.

Officers converge on the scene and take up positions.

About 15 minutes later, the heavily-tattooed Colindres emerges from the front door of a neighboring home. He's barefoot and wearing the t-shirt as a head scarf.

Colindres points both guns at police from the front steps and runs down the sidewalk. An officer then shoots and fatally wounds him.

Two guns fall from his hands as Colindres goes down. Police find him carrying a third firearm.

Police and EMS responders render aid before Colindres is taken to Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center, Platkin said. He's pronounced dead at 7:13 p.m., less than 45 minutes from the time of the initial call, the attorney general said.

Platkin's office posted all of the videos -- from four police body cams and four home security systems -- online along with the 911 call:

AG’s Office Releases Video Footage Related to Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in West New York on June 3, 2022

Both state law and his own guidelines require Platkin's office to investigate any and all deaths that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody."

This is done no matter what the circumstances are.

The guidelines guarantee that the investigation is conducted “in a full, impartial and transparent manner," removing politics or personal agendas.

Once the investigation by the attorney general's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) is complete, the results are presented to a grand jury.

The grand jury reviews a host of evidence -- including witness interviews, body and dashcam video, and forensic and autopsy results -- to determine whether or not there was cause to suspect any wrongdoing on the part of law enforcement.

