DUI Motorist Drives Into Police Officers After Bayonne Crash: Authorities

A 35-year-old man from Bayonne is accused of driving into two police officers while freeing up his car from a crash scene, authorities said.

Sean P. Olson was charged with driving under the influence and assault by auto as a result on Tuesday, Feb. 14, according to Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato

Olson was taken into custody just after midnight near West 3rd Street.

Police officers had responded to the area on a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a driver possibly under the influence, Amato said.

As officers arrived, they observed a vehicle, later determined to be operated by Olson, crashed into a parked vehicle and actively attempting to break free.

As officers approached, Olson's vehicle broke free from the parked vehicle and struck the officers, Amato said.

One officer suffered a back injury as a result and was treated at a local hospital, the captain said.

Olson also was issued numerous summonses for motor vehicle violations.

